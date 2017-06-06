U2 just announced they’re coming to St. Louis

Famed Irish rock band U2 will perform on Sept. 16 at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis as part of The Joshua Tree 2017 tour.
Tickets for the performance go on sale Monday and can be purchased at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $35 with general admission floor tickets at $70.
An anniversary edition of the The Joshua Tree was recently released by Interscope Records. The album was originally released in 1987 by Island Records.
The tour includes stops across cities in North America, Europe and central and south America.
In North America, all floor tickets will be paperless unless otherwise noted. Special guest for the North America concert dates to be announced.
