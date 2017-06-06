Metro-East News

Illinois American announces water meets state and federal standards

June 06, 2017

Illinois American Water Co. announced that water in its service areas met federal and state standards.

“Our team of water quality and plant operations professionals works hard every day to ensure the highest quality product for their neighbors,” Randy Pankiewicz, the director of water quality and environmental compliance, wrote in a news release. “These results are a testament to their dedication.”

The results were posted in its 2016 Consumer Confidence Report.

The standards are set by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Illinois Department of Environmental Protection.

Customers can check the quality of their water by ZIP code by visiting the company’s website at illinoisamwater.com.

