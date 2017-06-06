Part of Old U.S. 50 near Breese closed for road repairs

Old U.S. 50 east of Breese between Frogtown and Stolletown roads is set to be closed until June 17, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
Because of recent flooding, workers are carrying out emergency road work including repairs to damaged slopes, the agency said.
The detour for the closure includes Illinois 160, New U.S. 50 and Illinois 127.
Weather and progress permitting, the emergency repairs are expected to completed by 6 p.m. on June 17.
IDOT urged motorists to use alternate routes or allow additional time to travel in and around the area.
