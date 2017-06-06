Metro-East News

June 06, 2017 10:25 AM

Truck drivers face extra scrutiny by State Police this week

Commercial drivers will be receiving extra scrutiny in the metro-east through Thursday, the Illinois State Police announced.

ISP and the Illinois Department of Transportation will be checking commercial drivers, motor coaches, tractor-trailers and other vehicles for mechanical issues, unsecured loads, unlicensed drivers, logbook violations and overweight vehicles, according to a news release.

“The careless operation of commercial motor vehicles is one the greatest dangers on Illinois roadways,” ISP Director Leo P. Schmitz said.

On Tuesday, ISP and IDOT planned to participate in a 43-state “Secure your Load Day.”

