Driver not at scene of early-morning vehicle crash near Lindenwood

Belleville firefighters responded to a vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, but when they got there, the driver wasn’t at the scene, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.
Firefighters showed up shortly after the crash, which occurred around 12:30 a.m. at Main and 33rd streets just west of the Lindenwood University campus, Pour said. When they got there, they found the vehicle had turned over on its side, and a fire hydrant was on the sidewalk.
No water was spraying out because the valve that controls the water flow is buried below the freeze line, Pour said.
The fire chief didn’t have information about the driver. A spokesman for the Belleville Police Department could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
