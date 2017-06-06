Kerry Coley, 47, was arrested in connection with the May 13 shooting
Metro-East News

June 06, 2017 12:02 PM

Man arrested in connection with saloon shooting

By Kaley Johnson

Alton police have arrested a man in connection with a saloon shooting that took place last month.

Kerry Coley was arrested June 1 and faces multiple charges related to the shooting that left one man injured at the Riverside Saloon in Alton.

At 2 a.m. May 13, Alton police responded to the call at 2910 E. Broadway where they found a 24-year-old man with gunshot wounds on the ground. The man was taken to a hospital where he is still recovering.

After reviewing surveillance footage, the Madison County state’s attorney charged 47-year-old Coley with attempted first degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Coley was arrested at his home in Florissant, Missouri, and taken to the St. Louis County Jail. He awaits transfer to the Madison County Jail.

