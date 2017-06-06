Mascoutah city manager charged with DUI, now on medical leave

Mascoutah’s city manager is now on medical leave after he was charged with a DUI in Sangamon County.
Cody Hawkins was pulled over by Illinois State Police on May 18 for improper traffic lane usage, one of four things with which he was charged. Hawkins was also charged with one count each of driving under the influence, having an expired registration and transporting/carrying alcohol.
Mike Baker, city councilman for Mascoutah, said Hawkins was on medical leave but cited HIPPA privacy laws and did not give a reason. Baker declined to comment any further. Mayor Gerald Daugherty also declined to comment, other than saying Hawkins is on leave.
Hawkins’ court date for a statutory summary suspension, which is filed if a person refuses to submit to chemical testing or submits to a test that shows a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08, is June 16.
Hawkins’ court appearance for the charges is July 6.
