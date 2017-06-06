Metro-East News

June 06, 2017 10:44 PM

East St. Louis man sentenced for fatal Christmas crash

By Kara Berg

An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday after pleading guilty to murder.

Larry Donnell Wallace, 48, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and leaving the scene of a crash, according to online court documents.

Wallace ran a red light on Christmas Day 2014 in St. Louis, killing 22-year-old Shanica Burney, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Police said Wallace ran a red light at 14th Street and Cass Avenue, driving 60 mph when he slammed into the driver’s side of Burney’s car.

Her car hit a curb and flipped over. Burney was killed, and a 22-year-old man riding in her car was seriously injured.

Police say Wallace got out of his car and ran off, but DNA found on the air bag linked him to the crash, according to the Post-Dispatch.

