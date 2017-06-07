Metro-East News

June 07, 2017 6:15 AM

Headed outside today? Better grab your sunglasses and SPF.

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents can expect sunny weather on Wednesday with a high around 80 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for clear skies Wednesday night as well, with a low near 54 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. North wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Light and variable wind.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Saturday Night ... Clear, with a low around 66 degrees.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years 2:38

Child's body found in Centreville garage; house abandoned two years
Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming 1:56

Hofbräuhaus progress? Belleville mayor says it's coming
Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative 2:08

Republican Doug Jameson declares candidacy for state representative

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos