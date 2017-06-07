Headed outside today? Better grab your sunglasses and SPF.

Metro-east residents can expect sunny weather on Wednesday with a high around 80 degrees.
Forecasters are calling for clear skies Wednesday night as well, with a low near 54 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 80 degrees. North wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 54 degrees. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Thursday ... Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.
Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 58 degrees. Light and variable wind.
Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 63 degrees.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
Saturday Night ... Clear, with a low around 66 degrees.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 69 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
