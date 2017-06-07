Delays expected along westbound I-55/64 starting Thursday

Extensive delays are expected along westbound Interstate 55/64 in East St. Louis starting on Thursday, the Illinois Department of Transportation said.
IDOT said weather permitting, workers were scheduled to switch over traffic on westbound I-55/64 between 3rd Street and Tudor Avenue.
Traffic will be switched from the right two lanes to the left two lanes in order to finalize the work to connect the eastbound traffic from the Martin Luther King Bridge to westbound I-55/64, IDOT said.
The switchover is planned to begin after rush hour Thursday morning and continue through Saturday, IDOT said. The work will require various lane restrictions and intermittent closures of all westbound lanes of I-55/64. The intermittent closures of all westbound I-55/64 lanes will be scheduled to begin after morning rush hour and will be limited to 15 minutes each.
When the transitional work is complete, the right lane of westbound I-55/64 will be closed and will remain closed until crews can complete the connection of the new ramp, which is anticipated to be completed by the end of the month, IDOT said.
Intermittent lane closures also are planned between 9 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday as workers install new overhead sign structures, IDOT said.
IDOT said extensive delays are expected at the work location and motorists are urged to plan accordingly and use alternate routes such as the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge or the Martin Luther King Bridge.
