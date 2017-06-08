Metro-East News

Walking on sunshine today? So is the forecast.

Get out those hats and apply some sunscreen — metro-east residents are in for a sunny weekend with highs hovering in the mid 80s and low 90s.

Monday will be sunny with a high near 83 degrees, according to local forecasters.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 83 degrees. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 56 degrees. Calm wind.

Friday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 62 degrees. South wind 3 to 5 mph.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night ... Clear, with a low around 65 degrees.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Wednesday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

