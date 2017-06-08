Rapper starts college fund for St. Louis boy who pleaded for peace

Rapper Terrence “Pusha T” Thornton has started a college fund for a 6-year-old St. Louis boy who pleaded for peace in the city amid a string of fatal shootings and violence.
Pusha T posted a picture of the letter he sent to Jeffrey Laney, the boy in the May 15 Facebook video that has been watched more than 218,000 times.
In the letter — addressed to “Lil J” — the rapper said he understood how scary the violence is to Laney and children across the country. Pusha T said Laney’s video “really woke him up” and he wished the child could teach him about fun and games — rather than the violence taking place in his city.
“But I thought it was very brave of you to speak up and try to help your family, friends, and community,” he wrote. “There a lot of 6yr olds all over the United States who are scared just like you and guess who their Super Hero is...YOU!!”
Laney’s mom, LeeLee Cheatham, posted the video.
“Me and my mom — we live in St. Louis,” Jeffrey Laney said in the video. “And I’m coming to tell you all why people need to stop killing each other around here, because this is just making me feel bad, because I don’t want nothing to happen. I’m scared to death.”
Pusha T said he sent games, books, an iPad and other toys to Laney’s house for the child to enjoy this summer. Pusha T also said he was going to make sure the 6-year-old got to see the Spiderman movie this summer, attend summer camp at the Boys and Girls Club and paid for a trip to Six Flags Amusement Park in St. Louis for Laney and Laney’s cousins.
“No matter where we are in life we have to look out for the youth,” Pusha T continued in the letter. “Since you like helping people I wanna help you. What I’m gonna do for you is make sure that you have the fun that every 6yr old should have this summer.”
At the end of the letter he let the child know a college fund has been started in his name.
“It’s for when you grow up a little, you don’t have to worry about it now but when you need it, its there for you,” the rapper wrote.
