June 08, 2017 12:04 PM

Cashews sold at Aldi recalled due to possible glass shards

By Kaley Johnson

Packages of cashews sold at Aldi were voluntarily recalled on Tuesday after customers reported finding pieces of glass mixed in with the snack, according to a Star Snacks Co. press release.

The Southern Grove cashew halves and pieces with sea salt, sold in 8-ounce packages, were distributed to and recalled in various states, including Missouri and Illinois.

The company said those who have bought the snack should not eat them. The snacked can be returned to Aldi for a refund. No injuries had been reported in connection with the glass pieces.

Aldi has 35 locations in the metro-east, including one at 1708 N. Illinois Street in Swansea and another at 1635 West U.S. Highway 50 in O’Fallon.

