Durbin issues statement on Comey testimony

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, released the following statement Thursday on the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee:
“The question for the American people is: Who do you trust? Director Comey kept extensive records of what the President asked of him, and agreed to testify publicly under oath. That speaks volumes. No person — not even the President — should try to influence or stop a criminal investigation. Special Counsel Mueller is investigating any criminal activity, and he is the right person for this historic assignment.”
Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6
