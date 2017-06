About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic

On Wednesday, June 7, about 200 seniors were 'all aboard for Shiloh' during the annual Shiloh Senior Picnic sponsored by the village, Southwestern Illinois College Programs and Activities for Older Persons, Hospice of Southern Illinois and other area non-profit organizations. Bingo, raffle prizes, complimentary lunch and dancing to live music by R.S.V.P. Orchestra were among activities.