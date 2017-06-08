BND advertising team earns several awards at Illinois Press Association annual convention

The Belleville News-Democrat advertising team received 12 awards Thursday from the Illinois Press Association, including five first-place awards.
The awards ceremony was held at the IPA’s annual convention in Springfield.
The first-place awards are:
▪ Best Static Online Ad — Bare Minerals
▪ Best Ad Designer — Lucy Burton
▪ Best On-Going Special Section — The West Ender
▪ Best Annual Special Section — Readers Choice
▪ Best Small Ad — Law Firm Ad
Other awards include:
▪ Second place, Best Rich Media Online Ad — Klein Brand Source
▪ Second place, Best Newspaper Designed Insert — Deien Chevrolet
▪ Third place, Best Ad Designer — Beth Wieseman
▪ Third place, Best Ad Less than a Full Page — Formals of Litchfield
▪ Third place, General Advertising Excellence
▪ Honorable mention, Best Shared/Sig Page — Valentine’s Day Sig Page
▪ Honorable mention, Best Full Color Ad — Gringo Jones
