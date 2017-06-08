Metro-East News

June 08, 2017 6:05 PM

BND advertising team earns several awards at Illinois Press Association annual convention

News-Democrat

The Belleville News-Democrat advertising team received 12 awards Thursday from the Illinois Press Association, including five first-place awards.

The awards ceremony was held at the IPA’s annual convention in Springfield.

The first-place awards are:

▪ Best Static Online Ad — Bare Minerals

▪ Best Ad Designer — Lucy Burton

▪ Best On-Going Special Section — The West Ender

▪ Best Annual Special Section — Readers Choice

▪ Best Small Ad — Law Firm Ad

Other awards include:

▪ Second place, Best Rich Media Online Ad — Klein Brand Source

▪ Second place, Best Newspaper Designed Insert — Deien Chevrolet

▪ Third place, Best Ad Designer — Beth Wieseman

▪ Third place, Best Ad Less than a Full Page — Formals of Litchfield

▪ Third place, General Advertising Excellence

▪ Honorable mention, Best Shared/Sig Page — Valentine’s Day Sig Page

▪ Honorable mention, Best Full Color Ad — Gringo Jones

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Car smashes into eye-care office

Car smashes into eye-care office 1:19

Car smashes into eye-care office
Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards 1:36

Collinsville Garden Tour features must-see yards
Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis 0:15

Car crash on Illinois 163 in East St. Louis

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos