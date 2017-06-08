Thunderbirds return to Scott Air Force Base for Air Show this weekend.

Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform an aerobatic maneuver at Scott Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.
Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds leave vapor trails as they perform an aerobatic maneuver at Scott Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.
“If it didn’t get your heart rate going, I don’t know what’s going to get your heart rate going,” said Col. Laura Lenderman, commander of the 375 th Air Mobility Wing, which provides support to all the missions based at Scott. “It was fabulous. It’s almost like their calling card, letting everybody know they are in town. It was neat.”
Col. Laura Lenderman, commander of the 375 th Air Mobility Wing, chats with Lt. Col. Jason Heard the Commander/Leader of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron.
Maj. Whit Collins is the Opposing Solo Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron-the Thunderbirds, and flys the No. 6 jet.
An overall photograph of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Maj. Ryan Bodenheimer, the left wing pilot for the Thunderbirds poses next to his F-16 Fighting Falcon.
A member of the Thunderbirds leaves a vapr trail as they fly over Scott air Force Base on Thursday.
Map for Scott Air Force Base Airshow & Open House on Saturday and Sunday featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.
Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds get into a post-flight huddle after they arrive at Scott Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.
Members of the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds taxi into Scott Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds taxi into Scott Air Force Base on Thursday afternoon.
Maj. Nate Hofmann, the Right Wing Pilot for the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron--Thunderbirds, talks to members of the media.
