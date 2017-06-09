Metro-East News

June 09, 2017 6:16 AM

Sun, sun and — you guessed it — more sun in the metro-east this weekend

The weekend has arrived and metro-east residents should expect clear, sunny skies through Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.

Forecasters are calling for a high of 86 degrees Friday and low a around 61 degrees Friday night.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night ... Clear, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. South wind 5 to 11 mph.

Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 67 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.

Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.

Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

