Sun, sun and — you guessed it — more sun in the metro-east this weekend

The weekend has arrived and metro-east residents should expect clear, sunny skies through Sunday with temperatures in the high 80s and low 90s.
Forecasters are calling for a high of 86 degrees Friday and low a around 61 degrees Friday night.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 61 degrees. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday ... Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night ... Clear, with a low around 66 degrees. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Sunday ... Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
Sunday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 67 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71 degrees.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Tuesday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Wednesday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
