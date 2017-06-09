Bye bye Barefoot wine. 8 good grocery, gas station wines under $10

Let’s be honest, wine labels — even on a cheap bottle — can be intimidating.
From French, German and Spanish selections to red, white and rosé, it’s a lot handle.
We get it. Barefoot wine allows you to keep it simple. But come on people, don’t let a wine label with a tiny foot on it, keep you away from magic. In case you missed it, an $8 bottle of wine from Aldi was recently named one of the best in the world.
The Exquisite Collection Cotes de Provence Rosé 2016 won top honors at the International Wine Challenge’s Great Value Awards this year.
That means cheap wine can be good wine.
Now let’s take a look at the best grocery store and gas station wines available around the metro-east. Belleville bartender and wine enthusiast Melissa Covarrubias, who works at Seven restaurant, recently gave us her top picks for wine under $10.
Aldi
Vina Fuerte: $9.99
“Vina Fuerte is one from Aldi that I keep coming back for,” Covarrubias said.
This wine is perfect for summer. It features dark fruit, cloves and has a nice light body.
Sayanca: $4.99
Red wine fans rejoice! Covarrubias describes this cheap choice as “a wonderful Malbec with dense tannins and vanilla notes.” Smooth.
Outlander: $8.99
This red wine has notes of plum, blackberry, anise and hints of vanilla. Perfect for steak night.
Phillips 66 Collinsville
Fetzer Gewurztraminer: $6.99
This wine is sweet without being acidic. Covarrubias traveled to Phillips 66, 806 St. Louis Rd., Collinsville, to pick up a bottle. The gas station is an absolute gem.
Dark Horse Rosé: $9.99
If you’re a rosé fan, this bottle of Dark Horse is for you. This pick is Covarrubias’ favorite. The rosé is crisp and fruit driven with strawberry and watermelon flavor.
Schnucks
Ava Grace Chardonnay: $8.99
“The label says peach, bright and lovely,” Covarrubias said. “It is absolutely true.” Enough said.
Apothic Dark Red Blend: $9.99
Another one of Covarrubias’ top picks. You can also find this dark and rich wine at Walmart.
Bolge: $9.99
This Sauvignon Blanc comes from a “reliable brand,” Covarrubias said. This wine is crisp and refreshing with tropical fruits.
Have a favorite cheap wine? Let Cara Anthony know at 618-239-2471 or on Twitter @CaraRAnthony.
Comments