Metro-East News

June 09, 2017 11:41 AM

Police continue search for White Castle high-speed chase suspect

By Kaley Johnson

kjohnson@bnd.com

On Thursday night, Shiloh police pursued a suspect in a high-speed chase after the suspect pulled a firearm at Shiloh’s White Castle restaurant. The suspect has not yet been apprehended.

Acting Police Chief Gary McGill said at about 8:20 p.m., there was a fight involving a large group of people at the fast-food restaurant at 1141 N Greenmount Rd. Police gave chase when the suspect fled in a vehicle, but called off the pursuit when officers determined speeds had reached too high to be safe for the public.

McGill said the suspect is still at large.

Kaley Johnson: 618-239-2526, @KaleyJohnson6

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic

About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic 3:15

About 200 seniors 'all aboard for Shiloh' at Senior Picnic
This cheap wine is worth a try 2:08

This cheap wine is worth a try
Counselor helps child sex trafficking victims 1:29

Counselor helps child sex trafficking victims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos