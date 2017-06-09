Police continue search for White Castle high-speed chase suspect

On Thursday night, Shiloh police pursued a suspect in a high-speed chase after the suspect pulled a firearm at Shiloh’s White Castle restaurant. The suspect has not yet been apprehended.
Acting Police Chief Gary McGill said at about 8:20 p.m., there was a fight involving a large group of people at the fast-food restaurant at 1141 N Greenmount Rd. Police gave chase when the suspect fled in a vehicle, but called off the pursuit when officers determined speeds had reached too high to be safe for the public.
McGill said the suspect is still at large.
