Here’s the schedule for this weekend’s airshow featuring the Thunderbirds

The Scott Air Force Base 2017 Airshow & Open House to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, are the featured performers for the airshow.
Admission is free and parking is free.
Here’s the schedule for both Saturday and Sunday:
▪ 9 a.m.: Gates open
▪ 11:15 a.m.: Opening ceremony; C-21, C-40, KC-135 fly-by; JN-4 fly-by; T-33 “Acemaker”; B-2 fly-by; C-17 Globemaster
▪ 12:35 p.m. - Tora, Tora, Tora; P-51 Mustang; F/A-18 Super Hornet
▪ 1:40 p.m. - U.S. Army Black Daggers; Kevin Coleman; MiG-17
▪ 2:30 p.m. - U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
▪ 5 p.m. - Airshow & Open House ends
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ Base leaders recommend you take MetroLink to the Shiloh-Scott station, where free buses will take you to the show.
▪ Motorists headed to the base via Exit 19A off Interstate 64 or via Illinois 161 will be directed to any one of a combination of gates for entry.
▪ Along with the performing aircraft, visitors will be able to view several static aircraft displays, including an A-10 Thunderbolt II, a C-130 Hercules, a B-1 and an F-15E Strike Eagle. However, a World War II era B-17 bomber scheduled to be on display this weekend will not be at the airshow because the plane needed unexpected maintenance in Kansas.
▪ Backpacks, coolers and hard-sided water bottles are prohibited.
▪ You can bring plastic water bottles, cameras, binoculars, strollers and lawn chairs.
▪ Ear plugs, sunscreen and comfortable shoes are recommended.
