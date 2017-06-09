News-Democrat takes 18 awards at state editorial contest

The Belleville News-Democrat was honored Friday with five first-place awards and 13 other awards for its journalism during 2016 by the Illinois Press Association.
The News-Democrat’s top awards included first place for best website, BND.com, as well as for general news photo by Steve Nagy of an eagle in flight. Glenn McCoy won best editorial cartoon, a depiction of President Obama as a band leader without followers, as well as third place and honorable mention for his work.
Other first-place awards were for a special section on Althoff Catholic High School’s state football win and for newspaper design.
The News-Democrat competes against the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times in the category for the state’s largest newspapers.
Other awards were:
▪ Second place sports photo, Derik Holtmann, for a collision with a catcher.
▪ Second place Lifestyle section.
▪ Third place sports section.
▪ Third place news reporting series, Beth Hundsdorfer and George Pawlaczyk for coverage of former East St. Louis Township Supervisor Oliver W. Hamilton’s theft of public funds. The same coverage also received third place for investigative reporting.
▪ Third place headline writing, Jason Koch.
▪ Third place general news photo, Zia Nizami, for a memorial to a student during Collinsville’s football game. Nagy received an honorable mention in the category for an image of a slain officer’s widow.
▪ Other honorable mentions went to Elizabeth Donald for feature writing, Hundsdorfer for government beat reporting and Holtmann for spot news photo.
