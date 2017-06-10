Sunny and clear — perfect weather for an air show!

Here’s the forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
TODAY...Sunny. High around 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.
TONIGHT...Clear. Low in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph.
SUNDAY...Sunny. High around 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Low around 70. South wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight.
MONDAY...Mostly sunny. High in the mid 90s. South wind around 10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Low in the lower 70s.
TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High in the lower 90s.
TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Low in the lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 90. Low around 70.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. High around 90. Low around 70.
FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 90.
