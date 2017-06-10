New Athens man dies after crashing into Millstadt house

A man died after crashing into a house early Saturday morning, Millstadt police said.
Frances Gregson, 62, of rural New Athens, was driving a pickup south on Illinois 163 into town, said Lt. Alan Hucke.
About 12:40 a.m., the truck clipped a telephone pole and then crashed into a house at 201 N. Jefferson St., Hucke said. Nobody was home at the time.
Gregson, who was alone in the truck, was taken to a St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, where he was pronounced dead, Hucke said.
Hucke said the crash was under investigation.
Comments