Metro-East News

June 10, 2017 4:48 PM

New Athens man dies after crashing into Millstadt house

By Joseph Bustos

jbustos@bnd.com

MILLSTADT

A man died after crashing into a house early Saturday morning, Millstadt police said.

Frances Gregson, 62, of rural New Athens, was driving a pickup south on Illinois 163 into town, said Lt. Alan Hucke.

About 12:40 a.m., the truck clipped a telephone pole and then crashed into a house at 201 N. Jefferson St., Hucke said. Nobody was home at the time.

Gregson, who was alone in the truck, was taken to a St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, where he was pronounced dead, Hucke said.

Hucke said the crash was under investigation.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call

Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call 1:42

Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call
Meet Chewy the arson dog 1:13

Meet Chewy the arson dog
Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death 2:08

Parents of girl found dead in garage charged with concealing a homicidal death

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos