Scott Air Force Base Centennial Celebration Airshow

Members of the U.S. Army Black Daggers parachute team release colored smoke as they carry an American flag to earth near the beginning of the air show on Saturday.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Replica aircraft in the "Tora, Tora, Tora" sequence of the air show re-create the Pearl Harbor attack by Japan which plunged the USA into World War II.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A C-17 Globemaster flies over the crowd at the Scott AFB airshow on Saturday as it comes in to land. The plane can take off or land on shorter than usual runways, can refuel in the air, and has an incredible range and payload capacity.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A C-17 Globemaster flies over the wing of a static display aircraft at the Scott AFB airshow on Saturday. The Globemaster can take off or land on a shorter than usual runway, can refuel in the air, and has an incredible range and payload capacity.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
People line up to enter the air show grounds at Scott Air Force Base on Saturday morning. Thousands of people came from throughout the St. Louis metropolitan region to attend the air show which continues on Sunday.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A C-17 Globemaster flies over the crowd at the Scott AFB airshow on Saturday. The plane can take off or land on shorter than usual runways, can refuel in the air, and has an incredible range and payload capacity.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
People fill the flightline at Scott Air Force Base for their centennial celebration airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
People walk up and through a C-5 Galaxy cargo plane at the airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Aerobatic pilot Kevin Coleman (in yellow plane) awes the crowd as he flies low over the runway at the air show. In background is a C-130 J Hercules.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
People fill the flightline at Scott Air Force Base for their centennial celebration airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A constant breeze kept most spectators cool, though some sought shade and others brought shade with them to the SAFB airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Members of the U.S. Army Black Daggers parachute team carry an American flag to earth as they pass through a smoke trail left by an aerobatic plane.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Spectators wave as a C-17 Globemaster takes off. The plane can take off or land on shorter than usual runways, can refuel in the air, and has an incredible range and payload capacity.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
People fill the flightline at Scott Air Force Base for their centennial celebration airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Members of the U.S. Army Black Daggers parachute team release colored smoke as they carry an American flag to earth near the beginning of the air show on Saturday.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A 1917 Jenny biplane taxis along the runway during the airshow. The wind was too strong for the vintage plane to fly, so it could only taxi back-and-forth on the runway for spectators. This was the plane originally used to train pilots when Scott Air Force Base opened in 1917. The airshow is the centennial celebration for the base.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
A 1917 Jenny biplane taxis along the runway during the airshow. The wind was too strong for the vintage plane to fly, so it could only taxi back-and-forth on the runway for spectators. This was the plane originally used to train pilots when Scott Air Force Base opened in 1917. The airshow is the centennial celebration for the base.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Replica planes and pyrotechnics simulate the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor in the "Tora,Tora, Tora" sequence at the airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Spectators seek shade under the wing of an airplane on display.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
The C-17 Globemeaster takes off during the airshow. The plane can take off or land on shorter than usual runways, can refuel in the air, and has an incredible range and payload capacity.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com
Spectators packed the grassy area between the flightline and the runway for a good view of the airshow.
Tim Vizer
tvizer@bnd.com