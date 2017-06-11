Here’s Sunday’s schedule for airshow featuring the Thunderbirds

The Scott Air Force Base 2017 Airshow & Open House to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, are the featured performers for the airshow.
Admission is free and parking is free.
Here’s the schedule for Sunday:
▪ 9 a.m.: Gates open
▪ 11:15 a.m.: Opening ceremony; C-21, C-40, KC-135 fly-by; JN-4 fly-by; T-33 “Acemaker”; B-2 fly-by; C-17 Globemaster
▪ 12:35 p.m.: Tora, Tora, Tora; P-51 Mustang; F/A-18 Super Hornet
▪ 1:40 p.m.: U.S. Army Black Daggers; Kevin Coleman; MiG-17
▪ 2:30 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
▪ 5 p.m.: Airshow & Open House ends
Here’s what you need to know:
▪ Base leaders recommend you take MetroLink to the Shiloh-Scott station, where free buses will take you to the show.
▪ Motorists headed to the base via Exit 19A off Interstate 64 or via Illinois 161 will be directed to any one of a combination of gates for entry.
▪ Along with the performing aircraft, visitors will be able to view several static aircraft displays, including an A-10 Thunderbolt II, a C-130 Hercules, a B-1 and an F-15E Strike Eagle. However, a World War II era B-17 bomber scheduled to be on display will not be at the airshow because the plane needed unexpected maintenance in Kansas.
▪ Backpacks, coolers and hard-sided water bottles are prohibited.
▪ You can bring plastic water bottles, cameras, binoculars, strollers and lawn chairs.
▪ Ear plugs, sunscreen and comfortable shoes are recommended.
