Metro-East News

Here’s Sunday’s schedule for airshow featuring the Thunderbirds

News-Democrat

June 11, 2017 7:00 AM

The Scott Air Force Base 2017 Airshow & Open House to celebrate the base’s 100th anniversary will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, the Thunderbirds, are the featured performers for the airshow.

Admission is free and parking is free.

Here’s the schedule for Sunday:

▪  9 a.m.: Gates open

▪  11:15 a.m.: Opening ceremony; C-21, C-40, KC-135 fly-by; JN-4 fly-by; T-33 “Acemaker”; B-2 fly-by; C-17 Globemaster

▪  12:35 p.m.: Tora, Tora, Tora; P-51 Mustang; F/A-18 Super Hornet

▪  1:40 p.m.: U.S. Army Black Daggers; Kevin Coleman; MiG-17

▪  2:30 p.m.: U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

▪  5 p.m.: Airshow & Open House ends

Here’s what you need to know:

▪  Base leaders recommend you take MetroLink to the Shiloh-Scott station, where free buses will take you to the show.

▪  Motorists headed to the base via Exit 19A off Interstate 64 or via Illinois 161 will be directed to any one of a combination of gates for entry.

▪  Along with the performing aircraft, visitors will be able to view several static aircraft displays, including an A-10 Thunderbolt II, a C-130 Hercules, a B-1 and an F-15E Strike Eagle. However, a World War II era B-17 bomber scheduled to be on display will not be at the airshow because the plane needed unexpected maintenance in Kansas.

▪  Backpacks, coolers and hard-sided water bottles are prohibited.

▪  You can bring plastic water bottles, cameras, binoculars, strollers and lawn chairs.

▪  Ear plugs, sunscreen and comfortable shoes are recommended.

