Love Red Hot Riplets chips? This restaurant will put ‘em on everything.

Yes, you can have a Bloody Mary with Red Hot Riplets dust on the rim.
The sweet and spicy barbecue seasoning on the famous St. Louis potato chip Red Hot Riplets has become the star of a new menu at Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill.
Available in the metro-east at Hotshots locations in O’Fallon and Edwardsville, the restaurant chain is turning up the heat with the popular St. Louis snack.
“I haven’t heard one single complaint,” said Reed Paladino, corporate chef for Hotshots. “Everybody loves it.”
From Triple Threat Red Hot Riplets Fries topped with bacon and jalapenos to a crispy chicken breast sandwich tossed in Red Hot Riplets Sauce, Hotshots has four featured items on the Red Hot Riplets menu.
But customers can add Red Hot Riplets seasoning to any item on the menu. How does a Red Hot Riplets pepperoni pizza sound?
The possibilities seem endless if you are willing to try something new. Go ahead, add Red Hot Riplets dust to your fish tacos.
Paladino said the restaurant chain may soon add Red Hot Riplets items to the menu at Hotshots locations across the country. Toasted ravioli, another St. Louis favorite, has become a favorite at the restaurant chain’s North Carolina locations.
Paladino expects Red Hot Riplets wings to be a big hit there, too.
Old Vienna, LLC., a Fenton, Mo.-based company, released Red Hot Riplets Seasoning earlier this year. The company’s “red hot” lined debuted more than 30 years ago.
Want to try it at home? You can now order Red Hot Riplets Seasoning and other “Red Hot” products online. The seasoning is also available in select stores.
