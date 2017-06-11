Metro-East News

June 11, 2017 6:09 AM

There’s more sunshine in your forecast, but storms are possible later this week

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 7 to 15 mph.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Thursday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Saturday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

