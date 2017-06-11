Roll-over crash in Belleville sends one to hospital

A roll-over crash near the Corner Chill and Grill restaurant sent a female driver to the hospital Sunday morning, according to Belleville Police Department Master Sgt. Rob Thomason.
There were no serious injuries in the crash, Thomason said, though the female driver was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure. The other driver was not injured.
A preliminary investigation showed one vehicle pulled out in front of another around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Centreville Avenue and W. Monroe Street, Thomason. The woman swerved to avoid hitting the other vehicle, causing her car to flip over.
Belleville Fire Department crews worked to clear the crashed vehicle off the road while police investigated the exact cause of the crash.
