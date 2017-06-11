Michael Zorn Michael Zorn/Invision/AP
June 11, 2017 10:56 PM

Edwardsville native wins Tony award for best actress

Edwardsville native Laurie Metcalf, who played Jackie on “Roseanne,” won a Tony award for best actress for her work in “A Doll’s House, Part 2,” the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

It was her first win and fourth nomination, according to the Sun-Times.

“A Doll’s House, Part 2” was written 135 years after Henrik Ibsen’s original play, but it is set just 15 years after. At the end of the original, Nora Helmer, Metcalf’s character, leaves her family, and in the sequel, she comes back and confronts the consequences of her decision.

Metcalf was a founding member of the Steppenwolf Theater, which she began with John Malkovich, Gary Sinise and others in 1976, according to Illinois State University, her alma mater.

In addition to her Tony win, she earned an Emmy award for best supporting actress in “Roseanne” in 1993, 1994 and 1995, according to ISU. The show ran from 1988 to 1997.

The Metcalf Student Experimental Theater at the University of Edwardsville was named after her father, James Metcalf, in 1985. He died six days after the theater opened, according to the Alestle, SIUE’s student newspaper.

