Forecasters call for nothing but sunshine Monday in the metro-east

Metro-east residents should expect to start their week off with sunny skies with a high around 93 degrees.
Forecasters are calling for clear skies and a low around 72 degrees on Monday night.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. South wind 5 to 14 mph.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.
