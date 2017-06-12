Metro-East News

June 12, 2017 6:22 AM

Forecasters call for nothing but sunshine Monday in the metro-east

News-Democrat

Metro-east residents should expect to start their week off with sunny skies with a high around 93 degrees.

Forecasters are calling for clear skies and a low around 72 degrees on Monday night.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. South wind 5 to 14 mph.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72 degrees. South wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Friday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 degrees.

Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

Sunday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Boat grounded on Illinois 158 after family avoids head-on crash

Boat grounded on Illinois 158 after family avoids head-on crash 0:34

Boat grounded on Illinois 158 after family avoids head-on crash
Police canines compete for national certification in Columbia 1:45

Police canines compete for national certification in Columbia
Thousands flock to airshow celebrating 100 years for Scott AFB 0:59

Thousands flock to airshow celebrating 100 years for Scott AFB

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos