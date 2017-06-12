Mother of dead Belleville girl agrees to extradition; father may face more charges

More Videos 2:32 Meet governor hopeful Daniel Biss Pause 1:39 Autism hasn't slowed down this high school runner, or his dreams 3:51 Mascoutah car dealer's retirement sends Jeep and Dodge to O'Fallon 1:08 The history of mine subsidence in Belleville 1:45 How state troopers are getting you to slow down in work zones 2:54 Meet governor hopeful Chris Kennedy 1:48 Meet governor hopeful Bob Daiber 1:41 Saggy pants fashion police are officially off duty 2:03 Meet governor hopeful J.B. Pritzker 1:57 State Sen. Bill Haine will not seek another term Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. jbustos@bnd.com

