  Elizabeth Quate's parents discuss daughter's phone call

    Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha.

Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. jbustos@bnd.com
Dan and Christine O'Dell of Greenville talk about a phone call they received Tuesday from their daughter, Elizabeth Quate, who is being held in Las Vegas. Jason and Elizabeth Quate are charged in St. Clair County with concealing the death of their daughter Alysha. jbustos@bnd.com

Metro-East News

Mother of dead Belleville girl agrees to extradition; father may face more charges

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

June 12, 2017 10:32 AM

A married couple facing charges in connection to their 6-year-old daughter’s death in Belleville appeared in Las Vegas court Monday morning.

Elizabath Quate, 35, appeared on an unrelated fugitive warrant from a previous retail theft case in St. Clair County. The Associated Press reported she told a judge Monday she will not fight her extradition to Belleville to face felony charges in her daughter’s death.

Jason Quate’s arraignment for child abuse charges was postponed until Friday in a different court room Monday, the AP reported. A prosecutor said there may be more charges filed against the former Belleville resident by then.

The child abuse charges are in connection to his alleged treatment of his two surviving daughters in Nevada.

The two were also charged Friday in St. Clair County with concealing a homicidal death of their 6-year-old daughter, whose decomposed body was found in a Centreville garage.

Police say Alysha Quate died in a home on Lebanon Avenue in Belleville before her body was hidden in Centreville.

Their bonds for those charges were set at $750,000. However, Jason Quate, 34, was already being held without bond on charges of sex trafficking of an adult and accepting or receiving earnings of a prostitute.

  How police found out about dead child, sex trafficking

    Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer details the mother's escape, report of sex trafficking and discovery that there would be a dead child in a garage of Centreville, IL. The family formerly lived in Belleville, IL, and police think the child was killed there.

How police found out about dead child, sex trafficking

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer details the mother's escape, report of sex trafficking and discovery that there would be a dead child in a garage of Centreville, IL. The family formerly lived in Belleville, IL, and police think the child was killed there.

Provided

Jason Quate is also scheduled to appear Tuesday on a charge of possessing child pornography, the AP reports.

St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly said the forensic analysis to determine the cause of Alysha’s death would take some time.

The case began when Elizabeth Quate went to a Las Vegas women’s shelter June 5 and told authorities her husband had been prostituting her. She told Las Vegas police they could find the body of her 6-year-old daughter in a detached garage in Centreville. Police found the girl’s body in the garage Tuesday morning, June 6.

Since then, police in Illinois and Nevada have been working to piece together what happened.

  Neighbor remembers father of dead child found in garage

    As Belleville, IL, police searched 255 Lebanon Ave. on Wednesday, neighbor Mark Jackson remembered Jason Quate as growing up there with his parents and grandparents living next door, then living there with his wife and children. One of the children was found dead Tuesday in a garage in Centreville, IL. The chiild's body had been there about two years.

Neighbor remembers father of dead child found in garage

As Belleville, IL, police searched 255 Lebanon Ave. on Wednesday, neighbor Mark Jackson remembered Jason Quate as growing up there with his parents and grandparents living next door, then living there with his wife and children. One of the children was found dead Tuesday in a garage in Centreville, IL. The chiild's body had been there about two years.

Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

Alysha’s autopsy was Friday morning in St. Louis, but the results were inconclusive. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. said further tests need to be done because the child’s body was so badly decomposed.

Concealment of a homicidal death is a class 3 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

News-Democrat reporters Kaley Johnson and Kara Berg contributed to this report.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

