Home invasion, shooting investigated in Belleville, IL
Two people were shot Monday afternoon on the western edge of Belleville, IL. Lots of police responded to Glenview Drive after the report of a home invasion and shooting. Two were taken to the hospital.
Steve Nagysnagy@bnd.com
