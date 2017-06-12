Watch out for this fake ALDI coupon

ALDI lovers, beware.
There’s a fake coupon circulating the Interwebs — take $75 off any purchase of $80 or more.
As the old adage goes, if it’s too good to be true, then it probably is. In the case of the promising ALDI coupon, it is indeed just too good to be true.
A customer asked ALDI on Twitter if the coupon was real, pointing out several misspellings on the coupon. ALDI replied, “This was not authorized by ALDI. ALDI does not issue electronic coupons. Sorry for the confusion.”
The coupon stated the discount was offered in honor of the company’s 103rd anniversary. The first ALDI store opened in 1961 in Germany, making it only 56 years old, according to the company’s website.
In March, the company warned customers about another fake coupon circulating the internet.
“We don’t offer electronic coupons and they won’t be accepted at our stores,” ALDI wrote in its post.
ALDI is headquartered in Batavia, Illinois and operates more than 1,600 stores in 35 states.
