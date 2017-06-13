News
Crime
Metro-East News
Belleville girl competes on Food Network
Jun 13, 2017
Ava Wagner, an 11-year-old from Belleville, got to watch herself on TV on Monday as she competed on the Food Network show Kids BBQ Championship.
Zia Nizami
znizami@bnd.com
