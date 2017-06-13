Summer is just around the corner, but the metro-east heat came to the party early

The metro-east will see mostly sunny skies with a high around 93 degrees on Tuesday — however, a chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. does exist.
Keep in mind, the heat index will make those Tuesday feel several degrees warmer than it actually is.
Tuesday night, the area will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Wednesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.
