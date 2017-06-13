Metro-East News

June 13, 2017 6:13 AM

Summer is just around the corner, but the metro-east heat came to the party early

The metro-east will see mostly sunny skies with a high around 93 degrees on Tuesday — however, a chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m. does exist.

Keep in mind, the heat index will make those Tuesday feel several degrees warmer than it actually is.

Tuesday night, the area will be partly cloudy with a low around 73 degrees.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Wednesday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Sunday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

