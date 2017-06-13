Metro-East News

June 13, 2017 6:35 AM

Jersevyville officer injured, man killed in early-morning shootout

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

A police officer in Jerseyville was shot and a suspect killed just after 1 a.m. Tuesday in what began as a burglar alarm response at DJ’s Bar and Grill, 117 West Prairie St., KMOV reported.

When the officer arrived at the bar, he saw a man running away, KMOV reported. The officer chased him to an area off Carpenter Road.

KSDK reported both men were taken to a hospital after being shot. The officer was injured, but was conscious and talking.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the hospital, the Jersevyville police chief told KSDK.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

