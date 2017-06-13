O'Fallon park gets facelift

O'Fallon Parks and Recreation employees Peggy Tallmadge and Cameron Arnold are planting some of the 2,000 plants in the new prairie wildflower restoration project at Rock Springs Park. The project should reach full growth in 2 to 3 years and a long term goal of the project is to attract Monarch butterflies and bees to the park, along with making the area more attractive with native plants. The project removed unwanted plants and rock next to the parking lot. Some of the plant varieties include, milkweeds, Purple Prairie clover, Prairie Smoke, Showy Goldenrods, Bergamot, and Smoth Aster. Members of the O’Fallon Garden Club are helping with the project.
O'Fallon Parks and Recreation employees, members of the O’Fallon Garden Club, and O'Fallon horticulturist Sarah Burton have started planting over 2,000 plants in the new prairie wildflower restoration project at Rock Springs Park. The project should reach full growth in 2 to 3 years and a long term goal of the project is to attract Monarch butterflies and bees to the park, along with making the area more attractive with native plants. The project removed unwanted plants and rock next to the parking lot. Some of the plant varieties include, milkweeds, Purple Prairie clover, Prairie Smoke, Showy Goldenrods, Bergamot, and Smoth Aster.
An April 2017 photo of the project area. O'Fallon Parks and Recreation employees removed the rocks, trees, and bushes by the parking lot and are creating a new prairie wildflower restoration project at Rock Springs Park. The long term goal of the project is to attract Monarch butterflies and bees to the park, along with making the area more attractive with native plants.
