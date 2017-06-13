Here’s how Long John Silver’s deep-fried Twinkies actually taste

2:13 What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies? Pause

1:19 4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion

2:13 Belleville girl competes on Food Network

0:58 Double shooting worries friends, neighbors

1:38 She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

0:42 Home invasion, shooting investigated in Belleville, IL

0:43 Three-car crash on Frank Scott Parkway in Swansea

0:21 Police on scene at Glenview Drive in Belleville

2:49 From addict, domestic violence victim and criminal to advocate