June 13, 2017 6:33 PM

Shimkus issues statement on passage of Veterans Protection Act

U.S. Rep. John Shimkus, R-Collinsville, praised the final passage today of the Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017 in a press release:

“For years, problems at the VA have prevented our nation’s veterans from getting the high-quality of care they deserve. The legislation the House passed today is an important step in ensuring the VA is held accountable.”

“These necessary and common-sense reforms are long overdue. I applaud my colleagues on both sides of the aisle for working together to create a culture of accountability at the VA, as well as President Trump and Secretary Shulkin for pushing for these critical reforms.”

