Bost issues statement after passage of Veterans Protection Act

U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Murphysboro, issued the following statement after the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act, a bill he introduced, had its final passage in the House today:

“The vast majority of employees at the VA are honest and hardworking, and it’s unfair to the good employees when the VA refuses to or cannot hold bad actors accountable. Mismanagement and misconduct wouldn’t be accepted at any business or corporation, and it certainly shouldn’t be allowed at the VA. Our veterans deserve nothing but the best health care services and support after valiantly serving their country and protecting our freedoms. That begins with each VA employee being held accountable for his or her job performance. No hero should suffer because government bureaucrats failed to fulfill their responsibilities.”