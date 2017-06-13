Davis issues statement on passage of Veterans Protection Act

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, issued a statement after the passage of the today Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act:

“The VA has more than 300,000 workers and many of them are dedicated to helping our nation's veterans, but, just like any organization, it has bad actors. For too long, some within the VA have failed veterans and their fellow employees, yet retained their jobs and in many cases have received bonuses. Since reports first surfaced back in 2014 of secret wait lists and preventable deaths of VA patients, this House has fought to instill greater accountability within the VA. Today, I’m proud to vote to finally send this bill to the president’s desk for signature. More needs to be done to fix the VA to ensure veterans are getting the care they deserve, but this bill is a good start. I continue to work with my colleagues in Congress and the president to address issues within the VA.”