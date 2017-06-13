Missouri rep. posts video on Facebook decapitating a chicken to announce filing of anti-abortion bill

A Missouri representative has drawn quite a bit of attention after he posted a video decapitating a chicken on Facebook.
Missouri State Rep. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, used the video to announce that he was filing a bill to make abortions illegal in Missouri.
“Let’s protect the lives of the innocent and end abortion,” Moon wrote with the video.
The bill, HB 14, would create the “Missouri Right to Life Act.” It aims to have the General Assembly protect all human life, and requires due process of law before any lives are ended prior to natural death.
“If we truly want to protect the unborn, we must do more than simply regulate the methods by which we murder our children,” Moon wrote in a letter to House Speaker Todd Richardson. “Let’s go the extra mile ... and pass a bill that will lead to the end of abortion in our sovereign state.”
This announcement comes just days after Gov. Eric Greitens announced his plan to call the Missouri legislature back for a special session on abortion and women’s health, Greitens said in a news release.
Moon acknowledged the many comments on the video in a later post on Facebook.
“Some people seem to be freaking out about the chicken video... I wonder if they know what an abortion is?” he wrote.
The video had more than 12,000 views as of Tuesday afternoon. Warning: the video has graphic content.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
