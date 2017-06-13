Sen. Dick Durbin
Sen. Dick Durbin Alex Brandon AP
Sen. Dick Durbin Alex Brandon AP

Metro-East News

June 13, 2017 8:04 PM

Durbin statement on AG Jeff Session’s Senate testimony

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, released the following statement on the testimony of Attorney General Jeff Sessions before the Senate Intelligence Committee:

“In his first few weeks as the nation’s highest ranking legal authority, Attorney General Sessions has recused himself from the investigation of Russian interference in our election, recommended the dismissal of the Director of the FBI, reportedly offered his resignation to the President, and refused to answer questions from the Senate Intelligence Committee. It is hard to see how he can continue to serve.”

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies? 2:13

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion 1:19

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion
She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license 1:38

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos