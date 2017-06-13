A YouTube star asked two 14-year-olds to send him sexually explicit videos. Now he’s facing child porn charges.

Singer and social media star Austin Jones has been charged with two counts of producing child pornography, according to documents obtained by WGN9 in Chicago.
Jones, 24, allegedly persuaded two underage girls to send him videos of themselves performing sexual acts, according to the criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court. Jones is originally from suburban Bloomingdale, Illinois.
Jones’ primary audience appears to be teenage girls, according to the complaint. He rose in popularity on social media and YouTube from his covers of pop songs.
The complaint alleges that Jones used Facebook and iMessage to persuade two girls — who are both 14 — to send him the videos.
In one exchange outlined in the complaint, Jones allegedly said the girl needed to “prove” she was his biggest fan by sending him videos.
Homeland Security Investigations arrested Jones on Monday. In an interview after his arrest where Jones waived his Miranda rights, Jones told investigators that he’d been speaking to “a number” of teenage girls on Facebook.
He said he used Facebook to have sexually explicit chats with the girls, and directed them to make videos of themselves dancing sexually, instructing them on what to say, wear and do, according to the complaint.
Jones appeared in federal court Tuesday, according to WGN9 Chicago.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
