17-year-old Missouri girl reported missing Tuesday morning

A 17-year-old Monroe County, Missouri, girl has been reported as missing, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.
Alyssah Thomas was last seen around 9:30 p.m. June 12, wearing black and white shorts and a pink t-shirt. She has strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes, and may be carrying a red and black Under Armor backpack and a red and black Under Armor chinch bag.
Monroe County, Mo., borders Shelby, Marion, Ralls, Audrain, and Randolph counties.
Police believe Alyssah may be attempting to travel to neighboring counties where she has friends and family.
If you have any information on Alyssah’s whereabouts, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060.
Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95
Comments