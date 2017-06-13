Monroe County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department
Monroe County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department

Metro-East News

June 13, 2017 10:50 PM

17-year-old Missouri girl reported missing Tuesday morning

By Kara Berg

kberg@bnd.com

A 17-year-old Monroe County, Missouri, girl has been reported as missing, Monroe County Sheriff’s Department reported on Facebook.

Alyssah Thomas was last seen around 9:30 p.m. June 12, wearing black and white shorts and a pink t-shirt. She has strawberry-blonde hair and brown eyes, and may be carrying a red and black Under Armor backpack and a red and black Under Armor chinch bag.

Monroe County, Mo., borders Shelby, Marion, Ralls, Audrain, and Randolph counties.

Police believe Alyssah may be attempting to travel to neighboring counties where she has friends and family.

If you have any information on Alyssah’s whereabouts, you can contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 660-327-4060.

Kara Berg: 618-239-2626, @karaberg95

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies? 2:13

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion 1:19

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion
She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license 1:38

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos