Metro-East News

June 14, 2017 6:14 AM

Move over sun, metro-east may see afternoon thunderstorms

News-Democrat

Even with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m., forecasters say the metro-east heat index values could climb as high as 100 on Wednesday.

Wednesday should see a high of 92 degrees and a low Wednesday night of 71 degrees, accompanied by cloudy skies.

This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Light south wind.

Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.

Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.

Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.

Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies? 2:13

What do kids think of Long John's Silver's fried Twinkies?

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion 1:19

4204 Main St. Brewing Co. expansion
She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license 1:38

She was taking college classes before she had her driver's license

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos