Move over sun, metro-east may see afternoon thunderstorms

Even with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms after 2 p.m., forecasters say the metro-east heat index values could climb as high as 100 on Wednesday.
Wednesday should see a high of 92 degrees and a low Wednesday night of 71 degrees, accompanied by cloudy skies.
This week’s forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees. Heat index values as high as 100. South wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Thursday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees. Light and variable wind becoming west around 5 mph.
Thursday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees. Light south wind.
Friday ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71 degrees.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees.
Saturday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70 degrees.
Sunday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees.
Sunday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 63 degrees.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Monday Night ... Partly cloudy, with a low around 64 degrees.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees.
Comments