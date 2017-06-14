Going outside? Don’t forget the mosquito repellent.

St. Louis County Department of Public Health officials confirmed Tuesday there are mosquitoes carrying the West Nile virus in the area.
And while no human cases have been reported in the county since the start of 2017, a news release stated, health department officials suggest residents take proactive steps in preventing bites:
- Make sure all windows and door screens are hole-less.
- Wear “long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and light-colored, loose-fitting clothing” when outside.
- Use a mosquito repellant that contains one of following ingredients: DEET, picaridin (also called KBR 3023, Bayrepel, and Icaridin), oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or IR3535.
“Positive mosquito tests are a reminder that preventative measures are important,” Dr. Faisal Khan, director of the department, said in a news release. “Even though serious West Nile Virus cases in humans are rare, it is important to minimize our exposure. We can do this by eliminating opportunities for mosquitoes to breed and multiply, and by taking steps to prevent mosquito bites.”
Madison County officials said they found West Nile virus in mosquitoes collected May 22 and 23 in Godfrey, as well.
To find out where St. Louis County employees will be spraying for mosquitoes on a certain night, call 314-615-4284.
