‘Quit shooting’ neighbor told Hodgkinson when 50 shots fired in March

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Target practice? Neighbor in March called cops on Congress shooter Pause 5:15 Childhood friend remembers Belleville man who shot Congressman 0:54 Congressional shooter named as 66-year-old man from Belleville 1:21 Belleville residents react to Alexandria, Virginia shooting 0:17 Feds arrive at dead shooter's house in Belleville, IL 0:39 Congressional shooter named as 66-year-old Belleville man 0:56 Mobile device repair shop opens 2:49 Masonic lodge celebrates 300 years of tradition with open house 2:35 Partnership donates AED to Highland High School 2:13 What do kids think of Long John Silver's fried Twinkies? Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email On March 24, William Schaumleffel called the St. Clair County Sheriff because he heard about 50 shots near his home. A deputy found James T. Hodgkinson and asked him to stop shooting near the houses.

On March 24, William Schaumleffel called the St. Clair County Sheriff because he heard about 50 shots near his home. A deputy found James T. Hodgkinson and asked him to stop shooting near the houses.