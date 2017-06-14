Reaction to congressional shooting quickly goes political

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:05 Neighbor talks about congressional shooter Hodgkinson Pause 3:42 Blues PA announcer Tom Calhoun knew congressional shooter from school 5:51 Witness video captures gunshots at Republican congressional baseball practice 2:44 Sheriff Rick Watson explains why congressional shooter wasn't arrested in March 1:19 Target practice? Neighbor in March called cops on Congress shooter 5:15 Childhood friend remembers Belleville man who shot Congressman 0:54 Congressional shooter named as 66-year-old man from Belleville 1:21 Belleville residents react to Alexandria, Virginia shooting 0:17 Feds arrive at dead shooter's house in Belleville, IL 0:39 Congressional shooter named as 66-year-old Belleville man Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise. Facebook/Noah Nathan via Storyful

Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise. Facebook/Noah Nathan via Storyful